'I love you daddy': DC mail bandits strike again and leave an interesting message

Mail bandits have struck again in one neighborhood located in Northwest, D.C.

According to video footage, thieves have been caught on camera stealing but this time around one of them spoke directly to the camera. FOX 5 got that surveillance video where one of the suspects can be seen and heard looking into the camera and saying, "I love you daddy."

This is just one of four people that can be seen on surveillance video stealing mail from this apartment building on Ontario Road in Adams Morgan.

The suspects were captured at multiple angles walking up to the building, opening up the exterior mailbox and grabbing everything inside. You then see them run down the street moments later.

FOX 5 previously reported on mail thefts in the same neighborhood and same building, along with several others back in November.

Residents say they're frustrated and feel violated. Others say package thefts have been an ongoing problem for the last six months, but they understand police have higher priorities.

"It's frustrating. I feel like there's no recourse. I can't call the police even if I have them on video. Luckily, Amazon is pretty good at reimbursing them or sending another package," said Adams Morgan resident Hugh Smith.

Postal inspectors say they are reviewing the surveillance video and working on leads. They will also be offering a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.