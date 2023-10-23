'I just want him home': DC woman pleads for safe return of dog stolen in violent attack

A Northeast D.C. woman is recovering after an attack that left her with stitches, and her beloved dog stolen.

Zareena Ahmed’s dog, a 14-year-old Westie named Max was taken from her during a walk around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Ahmed and Max were close to her apartment near the Fort Totten Metro Station.

Ahmed says a man approached her, showed a gun and demanded the dog.

Ahmed said no. In an ensuing struggle, she believes he hit her on the forehead with the gun, leading to multiple stitches.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"I never imagined myself to be the one to put myself in the line of danger, but in the moment, I didn’t even think about it. But I’ve seen stories with people taking dogs, and I’m just like ‘I’m not going to give him up,’" Ahmed said.

After the initial struggle, she had Max in her arms, when a vehicle pulled up.

When she thought it was there to help her, the driver got out, wrestled Max away, and the two men sped off.

"I just want him home. I don’t care about the assault, I don’t care about the people that did this. I just want my dog back. He’s part of the family," Ahmed said.

Max is going to be 15 next week.

He currently has a dark spot under his right eye and is an older dog who requires a lot of care.

D.C. Police are investigating. Anyone with any information is urged to reach out.