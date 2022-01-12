I-95 Shutdown: Virginia lawmaker proposes bill that would prevent future traffic disasters

The Virginia legislative session starts Wednesday and some lawmakers are preparing ideas to improve the driving situation during snowstorms like the one that recently struck the D.C. region leaving drivers stranded overnight.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick said a proposal by Fairfax County State Senator Dave Marsden would require trucks stay in the right lane when it's snowing.

Alnwick said Marsden believes his proposal will keep trucks at a slower speed and prevent abrupt lane changes.

Trucking groups want more information about how drivers would be notified and possible unintended consequences – like unintentionally blocking the right lane preventing incoming traffic from entering the highway, Alnwick said.

The storm brought about a foot of snow to the Virginia area paralyzing traffic on a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 between Richmond and Washington, D.C. Many drivers were stuck in their vehicles overnight.