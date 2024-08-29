1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 near Jessup

Authorities say one person is dead and another was injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near Jessup early Thursday morning.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack responded to the southbound lanes of I-95 at Maryland 175 for a report of a crash shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the driver of a Nissan struck a Mercedes causing a chain reaction crash involving five vehicles

One person, whose identification is pending next of kin notification, was pronounced deceased on the scene. One person was transported by ambulance to Howard County General Hospital for treatment of their injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

There are still active road closures in place. Motorists can expect delays. Updated traffic conditions can be found here: https://chart.maryland.gov/Incidents/GetIncidents

The cause of the crash is under investigation.