I-495 tractor trailer crash causes delays in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A tractor trailer crash along the inner loop of the Capital Beltway in Maryland is causing major delays for commuters on Thursday morning.
The crash was reported overnight on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 495 just past MD-97 in the Silver Spring area of Montgomery County.
Officials say two trucks were involved in the crash. The two right lanes of the beltway were closed. Delays are expected through the morning.
No injuries have been reported.
