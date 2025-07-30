New traffic pattern on I-495 to start as construction work continues

The Brief Additional traffic pattern changes coming to 495 NEXT project. VDOT hoping it doesn’t add major delays, but encouraging patience. Ramp from 495 North to GW Parkway to be narrowed, limited merging lanes to GW Parkway. Project is only expected to last about 6 weeks.



Construction on I-495 has been a point of frustration for a lot of drivers this summer as VDOT races towards the finish of the four-year project.

New pattern

What they're saying:

Drivers tell FOX 5 the area near the American Legion Bridge has been a particular challenge of late.

"I don’t really understand why they have to tear up all the major thoroughfares at the same time. GW Parkway is pretty much a mess. 495 is definitely a mess at the corner of GW Parkway and 495, that’s just…construction," said Lauren Kivlighan.

Steve Morrison lives in northern Viriginia, but has a daughter in Rockville. It’s a few miles, but can take a while.

"Every time I sit in traffic, I get real frustrated. I’ve tried to go to Rockville one evening at 6 p.m., it took me an hour to get to the bridge from here, and then another hour to get to Rockville," Morrison said.

VDOT says the work continues to get this project done.

Dig deeper:

A few weeks ago, Fox 5 told you about a big lane shift. Starting Wednesday night, a smaller change, but one that could have an impact for drivers getting from the Beltway to the GW Parkway.

The Exit 43 ramp from the Inner Loop to the GW Parkway will be widened, but in order to do construction, it’ll be temporarily narrowed. Concrete barriers are going up overnight into Thursday morning that will require extra attention from drivers.

VDOT also says they first quarter-mile once you get onto the Parkway will only have one lane, and drivers will immediately run into another major construction project—work being done to fix the GW Parkway.

VDOT says they coordinate these projects with partners in the National Capital Region.

Michelle Holland with VDOT encourages drivers to pay close attention to

"And we expect that there could be delays, but we don't anticipate the delays being extensive, but we still would like drivers to know that there will be a new traffic pattern and that they should build in extra travel time. Because again, we've got our project going on and then they're driving through the work zone on the George Washington Parkway," Holland says.

Closer to the end than the beginning

What's next:

The changes that start Wednesday night are only expected to last through mid-September.

And VDOT says they’re still on schedule to have the Express Lanes done by the end of 2025 and the whole project finished in 2026.