Another traffic shift coming for I-495, impacting commuters

The Brief Another traffic shift is coming to southbound I-495 in Tysons and McLean. It’s part of an effort to extend the I-495 express lanes in Northern Virginia. Some drivers said they’re tired of traffic being caused by the construction.



Get ready for traffic to shift on the Capital Beltway – again.

What we know:

Triple lane closures on southbound I-495 will go into effect overnight Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, an actual traffic shift on the outer loop near Tysons and McLean is scheduled to be in place by 6 a.m. Thursday.

More info about the changes can be found here .

It’s all part of the 2.5-mile northern extension of the 495 Express Lanes. Work has already been underway on the project for about four years.

What they're saying:

"While the weather is good and the resources are available, the crews need to get out there and get this work done," said Virginia Department of Transportation Spokesperson Michelle Holland, who added that officials appreciate everyone’s patience. "It’s a busy area, and we know that this does continue to make it challenging, but we’re working to try to provide relief and a better commute for people."

Still, some drivers told Fox 5 they’re ready for all the roadwork to be in their rearview mirrors.

"I’m ready for it to be over," said Erin Jackson. "Hopefully it’s done soon."

"495 has been crazy," added Collin Ruth.

What's next:

The express lane extension is expected to be open to drivers by the end of the year, VDOT officials said. Other parts of the project, however, will continue into the first half of 2026.