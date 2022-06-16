I-270 sinkhole: No time estimate for lanes to reopen, officials say

Officials say there is no estimated time frame for lanes to reopen on Interstate 270 following closures related to a sinkhole that has caused traffic problems for commuters around the Gaithersburg area.

The sinkhole was reported Wednesday on southbound I-270 prior to I-370. Repair work has closed the two right lanes of the highway.

The sinkhole formed after an underground corrugated drainage pipe failed.

Transportation officials are adjusting traffic signal timing on MD-355 (Frederick Road) and are urging commuters to use the roadway as an alternate route until repairs are complete.

Approximately 190,000 vehicles on average use this section of I-270 each day, officials say.