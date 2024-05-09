Hyundai offering free anti-theft software to Maryland residents

Hyundai is partnering with both Montgomery and Prince George’s County Police Departments to now offer free anti-theft software for 2011–2021-year models. It’s the latest in their effort to stop the wave of Hyundai thefts after a viral TikTok video.

The TikTok video showed how someone could simply use a USB or phone charger able to start the vehicle without having the key fob in the vehicle. Ever since then, thieves have been breaking windows, ripping-out steering columns and stealing both Hyundai’s and Kia’s all across the country.

In Montgomery County, auto thefts rose 130% last year compared to the previous year, with the Hyundai/Kia theft issue driving that trend. So far this year, Montgomery County Police say of the 1,094 vehicles stolen so far this year, the top stolen vehicle (449 or about 41%) were Hyundais.

The free anti-software event begins Thursday at 8 a.m. and will go on until 3 p.m. Saturday. Hyundai’s vice president says they’re prepared to process around 1,000 vehicles a day. No appointments are needed. Hyundai owners will also get a free wheel lock and window sticker that lets potential thieves know, their vehicle software has been updated.

It’s also important to note, people can still be targeted for their vehicles. Staying aware of your surroundings is still very important.

Montgomery County Police Headquarters: 100 Edison Park Drive, Gaithersburg

2011 – 2021 Hyundai models

Thursday & Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

No appointment, no registration, no cost

Commanders Stadium: (Red Zone Parking Lot) 1600 Fedex Way, Landover