Hyattsville woman wins $1 million Powerball prize

A Prince George’s County woman is $1 million richer after matching five numbers in the New Year’s Day Powerball drawing.

Maryland’s new millionaire was reading news headlines on her phone a few days after the drawing when she saw that a winning ticket had been sold at a Hyattsville gas station where she had visited.

"I bought tickets at the Green Meadow Exxon in Hyattsville. I said, ‘Maybe it is me,’" she told lottery officials. The public safety worker checked all of her tickets and found the second-tier winner.

The winning numbers for that night were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49; the Powerball was 1.

The lucky winner had all the numbers but missed the Powerball, and her chance to claim the $842.4 million jackpot.

The Hyattsville resident plans to use the prize to pay off her home mortgage and has a goal to purchase a new home.