Officers found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle in his bed after receiving a call from a concerned relative inside the house.

The family of the 15-year-old told FOX 5 that they don't know where he got the gun or whether the incident is gang-related. It wasn't an easy decision to call the police this time, but the family said they've reached out to law enforcement for help on numerous occasions and each time the teen is not arrested.

Hyattsville police said they received the most recent call just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers who went to the home had to use a rifle shield to enter the suspect's bedroom.

That's where police found the 15-year-old lying on his back, asleep, with a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle loaded with a black magazine next to his body.

One of the responding officers was able to retrieve the rifle from the suspect. Police said they were not able to locate a serial number on the rifle because the serial number was covered by a black glue substance.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody without any issues.

FOX 5 has learned that Hyattsville police have received at least 10 previous calls from the teen's residence. The calls were mostly for family disputes, disorderly conduct, and threats.

