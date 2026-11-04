Hyattsville police officer sentenced to 27 years for sexual abuse of a minor

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The Brief A former Hyattsville Police officer was sentenced to 27 years in prison. Jonathan Monge was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor. According to court records, Monge abused a minor who he had temporary custody of.



A former Hyattsville Police officer was sentenced to 27 years in prison after he was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and rape, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

Jonathan Monge, 38, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised probation upon his release from prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Monge was accused of sexually abusing a minor who he had temporary care and custody of between December 2024 and September 2025, according to court documents.

READ MORE | Hyattsville police corporal indicted on charges of sexual abuse of a minor

Monge, who worked with the Hyattsville Police Department for five years, was placed on administrative leave without pay following his arrest.

After his conviction in March, the department said Monge was no longer employed by them.

"Conduct of this nature is deeply troubling and inconsistent with the values and standards expected of anyone associated with this department and damages the trust our community places in us," the department said in a March statement.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to the Hyattsville Police Department for comment.