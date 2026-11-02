Juvenile shot in both legs outside Navy Yard pizza restaurant, police say
WASHINGTON - A juvenile male was hospitalized after being shot in both legs late Saturday outside a Navy Yard pizza restaurant, police said.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of 1st Street SE around 10:41 p.m. on Halloween night following reports of gunfire.
According to a police report, the victim was gathered with others outside the Wiseguy Pizza restaurant on 2nd Street when gunfire erupted, sending the group scattering.
RELATED: Juvenile hospitalized after Halloween night shooting in Southeast DC
The wounded teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police said they had not identified any suspects or determined a motive.
Juvenile shot in both legs outside Navy Yard pizza restaurant, police say
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.