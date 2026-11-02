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Juvenile shot in both legs outside Navy Yard pizza restaurant, police say

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published November 2, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Published November 2, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Juvenile hospitalized after Halloween night shooting in DC
Juvenile hospitalized after Halloween night shooting in DC

Juvenile hospitalized after Halloween night shooting in DC

A shooting in southeast Washington on Halloween night sent a juvenile to the hospital.

The Brief

    • A juvenile male was hospitalized after being shot in both legs late Saturday.
    • The victim was gathered with others outside the Wiseguy Pizza restaurant on 2nd Street.
    • Police said they had not identified any suspects or determined a motive.

WASHINGTON -  A juvenile male was hospitalized after being shot in both legs late Saturday outside a Navy Yard pizza restaurant, police said.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of 1st Street SE around 10:41 p.m. on Halloween night following reports of gunfire.

According to a police report, the victim was gathered with others outside the Wiseguy Pizza restaurant on 2nd Street when gunfire erupted, sending the group scattering.

RELATED: Juvenile hospitalized after Halloween night shooting in Southeast DC

The wounded teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said they had not identified any suspects or determined a motive.

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Juvenile shot in both legs outside Navy Yard pizza restaurant, police say

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.

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