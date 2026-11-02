The Brief A juvenile male was hospitalized after being shot in both legs late Saturday. The victim was gathered with others outside the Wiseguy Pizza restaurant on 2nd Street. Police said they had not identified any suspects or determined a motive.



A juvenile male was hospitalized after being shot in both legs late Saturday outside a Navy Yard pizza restaurant, police said.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of 1st Street SE around 10:41 p.m. on Halloween night following reports of gunfire.

According to a police report, the victim was gathered with others outside the Wiseguy Pizza restaurant on 2nd Street when gunfire erupted, sending the group scattering.

RELATED: Juvenile hospitalized after Halloween night shooting in Southeast DC

The wounded teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said they had not identified any suspects or determined a motive.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Juvenile shot in both legs outside Navy Yard pizza restaurant, police say