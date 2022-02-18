Hyattsville man arrested for carjacking an ambulance

A Hyattsville man was arrested on Friday for carjacking an ambulance.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), 31-year-old Nicholas Albano was being transported in an ambulance when he began to assault one of the employees of the private ambulance company.

The driver of the ambulance attempted to help his co-worker restrain Albano. However, Albano broke free, police say, and entered the driver’s seat of the ambulance.

When one of the victims attempted to stop Albano from taking the ambulance, Albano placed him in a headlock and struck him repeatedly in the face.

Officials say the two victims escaped from the ambulance and Albano fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Montgomery County police officers found Albano driving the stolen ambulance and a chase ensued into Virginia. Albano eventually stopped the ambulance on route 110 in Virginia, and surrendered to Virginia State Police.

Albano is currently in custody in the Arlington County Detention Center. He has been charged with carjacking, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment in Montgomery County. Plus, he will face charges for crimes committed in Virginia, as well.