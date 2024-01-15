Husband killed wife in murder-suicide with 3-year-old at home, Prince William County detectives say

Detectives in Prince William County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a husband and wife — all while their 3-year-old child was inside the home.

The pair were found dead inside a home in the 18300 block of Cabin Road in Triangle on Jan. 14 when family members went over to check on them after receiving concerning texts.

The texts indicated that the couple was having an argument that escalated.

Detectives say it appears that the husband, Nicholas Allen Smith Withrow, shot his wife, Brittnee Yvonne Posey, before shooting himself. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A three-year-old girl was inside the residence at the time and was unharmed. The child was released to the custody of family members.

No additional information has been released at this time.



