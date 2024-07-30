Husband accused of stabbing wife to death in quiet Virginia neighborhood

A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his wife to death in their Virginia home.

Officers responded to a call at 6:18 p.m. Monday regarding a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highland Oaks Drive in Fair Oaks.

Upon arrival, they found 77-year-old Karen Dorbayan suffering from severe upper-body trauma. She was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition and was later pronounced dead.

Detectives have determined that Behruze Dorbayan, 77, stabbed his wife. He was arrested at the scene, transported to the Adult Detention Center, and charged with second-degree murder.

He is being held without bond as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Residents of the quiet Fair Oaks community are in shock. Neighbors witnessed police arrest Behruze Dorbayan at the couple’s home, while FOX 5 captured exclusive video footage of officers escorting him to a police car and swabbing his hands for evidence.

Neighbor Leona Russell, who has known Karen Dorbayan for nearly 20 years, expressed her disbelief.

"I’m in shock. It’s hard to believe," Russell said. "I can’t believe I’m not going to see her again. We were friendly and neighborly. She was a nice lady."

Russell mentioned that she had never observed any signs of conflict between the couple.

"She never complained about any difficulties at home," she added.

Fairfax County police are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward as the investigation continues.