Hunter Biden calls out Trump sons for a cage match
The business of combat sports is about to pick up more in a political sense. The First Sons of the last two presidents could be headed for a face-to-face showdown.
Hunter Biden sent a challenge to Eric and Don Trump Jr. to meet for a cage match.
Hunter Biden wants to face a Trump son in a cage fight
What we know:
The idea came about from left-wing journalist and YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan, as reported by Reuters. He proposed the idea to the younger Biden along with an invite on a tour he presented.
What they're saying:
Biden said Callaghan was trying to organize a cage match between him and President Trump’s oldest sons, Eric and Don Jr.
"I told him I'd do it — 100% in, if he can pull it off," Biden said in a video shared on Callaghan's Channel 5 Instagram.
Dig deeper:
No plans for this fight have been announced.
Mixed Martial Arts promotion UFC is hosting a live event at the White House for America 250 on June 14.
The backstory:
Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, has faced numerous controversies in the past. In 2024, then President Biden pardoned his son over a conviction in a gun case and guilty plea in a tax charge in California.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by Reuters. This story was reported from Orlando.