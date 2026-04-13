Hunter Biden calls out Trump sons for a cage match

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The Brief The son of former President Joe Biden has issued a challenge in a cage fight to the sons of President Donald Trump, Eric and Don Jr. Trump. YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan presented the idea to Biden and he agreed. No plans for the fight have been formally announced.



The business of combat sports is about to pick up more in a political sense. The First Sons of the last two presidents could be headed for a face-to-face showdown.

Hunter Biden sent a challenge to Eric and Don Trump Jr. to meet for a cage match.

Hunter Biden wants to face a Trump son in a cage fight

What we know:

The idea came about from left-wing journalist and YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan, as reported by Reuters. He proposed the idea to the younger Biden along with an invite on a tour he presented.

What they're saying:

Biden said Callaghan was trying to organize a cage match between him and President Trump’s oldest sons, Eric and Don Jr.

"I told him ​I'd do it — 100% in, if he can pull it off," Biden said in a video shared on Callaghan's ​Channel 5 Instagram.

Dig deeper:

No plans for this fight have been announced.

Mixed Martial Arts promotion UFC is hosting a live event at the White House for America 250 on June 14.

The backstory:

Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, has faced numerous controversies in the past. In 2024, then President Biden pardoned his son over a conviction in a gun case and guilty plea in a tax charge in California.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Reuters. This story was reported from Orlando.



