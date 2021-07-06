Hundreds of suspects at large 6 months after Capitol riot

Six months after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, hundreds have been arrested, but hundreds more remain unidentified and at large.

Among those still sought by the FBI is the person suspected of planting pipe bombs at Republican National Committee headquarters and also Democratic National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill.

Despite a number of videos showing the suspect, and a reward that has swelled to $100,000, he remains on the lam.

On Jan. 6, protesters charged the Capitol steps after leaving a rally featuring President Donald Trump, who reiterated claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

The mob halted the electoral vote certification process in Congress for four hours.

When the joint session reconvened that night, they completed the process, cementing Joe Biden’s victory in the election.

Five people died as a result of the riot – including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick. For many Capitol and D.C. police officers, however, the emotional and physical scars of the riot have not faded.

D.C. police officer Michael Fanone has become an outspoken advocate for the officers who weathered the Capitol riot, going so far as to meet with GOP leaders after they downplayed the attack and voted against honoring the officers who served during it.

The District itself remains marred by the incident, with the last vestige of fencing surrounding the Capitol’s immediate vicinity remaining up through an announced date of July 8.

Suspects have been arrested in states and cities throughout the country – including New York, California, Florida and Texas.

"They will find them. I don’t care how long it takes. If they are looking for them, they will find them," Robert Anderson Jr., a former executive assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch, told the Associated Press.

More than a dozen suspects in the Capitol riots have pleaded guilty, including two Oath Keepers. Members of other right wing groups like the "Proud Boys" have also been arrested in the wake of the riot.

Most of the other plea deals reached so far are in cases where defendants were charged only with misdemeanors for illegally entering the Capitol. The only defendant who has been sentenced is an Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was spared any time behind bars.

