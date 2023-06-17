Hundreds missing in migrant boat sinking; EU Commissioner says 'worst ever tragedy' in Mediterranean

article

The sinking of a migrant boat off the coast of Greece may have been the deadliest of modern times.

An undetermined amount of people numbering in the hundreds remained missing and were likely killed when the migrant vessel sank earlier this week.

"We don’t have all information yet on what has happened but it seems like this is the worst ever tragedy we’ve seen in the Mediterranean," EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson told a press conference in Brussels on Friday.

The migrant boat was traveling from Tobruk, Libya, to Italy when it capsized in the ocean off the coast of Greece.

Such a massive loss of life has sparked outrage in Europe over the ongoing migrant crisis as foreign nationals continue to take extremely dangerous voyages to the continent.

Johanssan decried the overpacked boat organized by "smugglers."

"They are not sending them to Europe, they are sending them to death," said Johansson. "This is what they’re doing, and it’s absolutely necessary to prevent it."

Rescue services have saved over 100 passengers and recovered approximately 79 bodies thus far.

However, survivors claim there were as many as 750 people on the boat when it went under.

