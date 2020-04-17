Hundreds line up outside Maryland Megamarts for free grocery giveaway, ignore social distancing rules

Hundreds of people lined up Friday outside of several MegaMart locations in Maryland for a free food giveaway.

SkyFOX was over the scene where police say at least 400 people showed up in Takoma Park. Many were seen ignoring social distancing guidelines.

Takoma Park Police was on the scene to assist supermarket staff with the distribution of donated food, according to officials.

A flier said that the giveaway would be held at four different locations in Montgomery and Prince George's counties on Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The locations include Takoma, Chillum, Riverdale, Adelphi.

FOX 5 contacted Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's office to see if there were plans to shut down the operation due to the lack of social distancing.

A representative for his office said that this would be handled by the local health department and local law enforcement, per his order to delegate enforcement to local officials.

This is a developing story.

