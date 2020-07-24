Humidity, showers to round out the work week

Humidity will be the story of the day on Friday, alongside scattered showers.

Temperatures should hover in the 80s.

An early round of rain in the morning should wind down around 9 or 10 a.m., but more showers are on the way after that.

This afternoon, we could see some heavier showers, accompanied by a risk of flash flooding.

The weekend will feature a return of heat – with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

A passing thunderstorm is expected on Saturday, but nothing like the kind of rain DMV residents have become accustomed to over the past few days.

