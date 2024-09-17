Humane Rescue Alliance investigating after dog shot in head in Southeast DC

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Humane Rescue Alliance is offering a reward for information about the person responsible for shooting a dog in the head last week.

HRA officials say there is a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help them identify the person or persons involved in the case of alleged animal cruelty.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the HRA received a call about the injured dog, named Louisa. HRA says the young tan and white pit bull-type dog had strayed from her home in the 3300 block of Ely Place, SE. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

When Louisa returned home on her own just after 8 p.m. on Friday, her guardians saw she appeared to have a gunshot wound between her eyes. Louisa’s family took her to an emergency veterinary hospital, where an X-ray revealed that a bullet was lodged in her neck.

After discovering the bullet, HRA Humane Law Enforcement Officers met with the family and Louisa was taken to another emergency hospital where they could do additional advanced diagnostics to determine the scope of the injuries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Veterinarians believe the bullet entered between her eyes, grazed her tongue, traveled through her throat and ended up in her neck. Further imaging revealed multiple facial fractures and that Louisa’s throat was swollen, making it difficult to breathe.

The vets successfully removed the bullet from Louisa’s neck without performing surgery and treated the abscess in her throat. She is being carefully monitored but is otherwise in stable condition.

Despite the facial fractures that will need some time to heal, Louisa is expected to make a full recovery and HRA plans to reunite her with her family soon.

"It is miraculous that this dog was able to survive a gunshot wound to the face without suffering a more serious injury," said Chris Schindler, Senior Vice President of Animal Welfare, Field Response and Rescue at the Humane Rescue Alliance. "We are determined to find out who is responsible for this act of alleged animal cruelty, and we need the community’s help."

HRA officers have launched an investigation into the shooting and are offering an up to $5,000 reward for information in the case.

Officers are looking for anyone who may have heard gunshots, saw Louisa, or noticed anything unusual in the area between Wednesday and Friday last week.

If you have information, please call 202-723-5730, option 3.