Howard University's medical school receives $175 million gift

Howard University has been awarded a historic $175 million gift from the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Greenwood Initiative as part of a larger $600 million commitment.

The organization gifted four of the nation’s historically Black medical schools. Howard University College of Medicine, Meharry Medical College, and Morehouse

School of Medicine will each receive a gift of $175 million, and Charles Drew University of Medicine & Science will receive $75 million.

This new funding will more than double three of the four medical schools’ endowments. Funding levels were determined by current class size and anticipated growth.



"This is a transformational gift, not only for its impact on cultivating the next generation of health professionals, but for its visionary investment in the Intergenerational wealth and health of our medical students and the communities they will serve," said Howard University President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D.

