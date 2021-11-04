Howard University student robbed at gunpoint on campus; $6K worth of clothes, shoes stolen: cops

D.C. police are looking for at least four suspects after they held up a Howard University student at gunpoint in Drew Hall and stole $6,000 worth of shoes and clothing on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to 511 Gresham Place, Northwest around 8:39 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim told them he was "hanging out" with the suspects when one of them accused him of "stealing his weed."

The suspects then allegedly beat up the victim, with one of them pulling out a gun.

The victim told police the suspects dragged him back to his dorm room, where they stole a number of items.

When he tried to escape, a suspect allegedly chased him, but they then left the building.

