Howard University included in limited edition HBCU lip gloss line

A cosmetic company has released a new limited edition collection of lip glosses inspired by HBCU's just in time for homecoming season.

The Lip Bar, a popular and inclusive beauty brand, i partnering with HBCU Culture Shop for the limited edition collection. The shades range from red to different shades of brown, some of the glosses are named after different HBCU's, like Howard and Hampton University.

The company will be donating 15% of the proceeds to HBCU's. Other schools mentioned in the gloss line include Spelman, TSU, and FAMU.