Howard University Homecoming closed to alumni due to COVID-19 pandemic

Howard University's Homecoming festivities will be closed to alumni this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The University says in-person events will be closed to alumni unless specified. This year's Homecoming is called "Remember the Times" and will feature student-centered events, officials say, with limited in-person capacity.

The University will also livestream several events and will host special alumni events virtually.

"Howard is calling on students, alumni, faculty and staff to remember their first Homecoming experience, their first Homecoming football game and fond University experiences," said Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick in a statement. "Homecoming is an ideal opportunity to recommit ourselves to navigating the current social landscape and building toward Howard's future."

While this year's festivities will not feature large-scale events, students will be able to attend the Bison Madness pep rally, the Fashion Show, Greek Life Step Show, a modified Homecoming Concert, the annual Lavender (LGBTQ+) Reception, and Homecoming Day of Service events.

Advertisement

Individuals will be required to download the Bison SAFE app and complete the daily COVID-19 self-assessment prior to entering any Homecoming events held in-person.