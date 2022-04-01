Howard County police receive bodycams

Bodycams for 300 Howard County police officers have just arrived. The Howard County Police Department made the announcement via a press release on Friday.

The department said that with the equipment in hand, it plans to start working on the logistics to get the county’s body-worn camera program running "as soon as possible."

Howard County is installing new data lines to connect the bodycam docking stations at police facilities. Required equipment will also be installed in each patrol vehicle to enable the body cam technology.

In August 2021, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced he was allocating $3.1 million in funding to go towards hiring 26 essential positions across the police department, the state’s attorney’s office, and the sheriff’s office. The money has also gone toward procuring additional equipment for deputies within the sheriff's department, plus the 600 cameras for 300 HCPD officers, among other initiatives.

"When this program is fully implemented, Howard County’s officers and our community will have another vital tool that helps uphold security, transparency, and justice for all," Ball said at the time.

The body-worn camera policy committee is scheduled to meet this month to continue developing a policy for the police chief’s review and approval. HCPD leaders say they have also been meeting with various stakeholders and community groups for input and discussion about the new body-worn camera program.

Bodycam training is set to begin in late May for all uniformed officers.