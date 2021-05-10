Howard County police officer rescues injured bald eagle
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. - A Howard County police officer is being credited with rescuing an injured bald eagle in West Friendship on Monday.
Officer Charles Toler used only a sweatshirt and a cardboard box to corral the injured bird from the Park and Ride on Route 32.
The eagle has since been taken to the Raptor and Owl Rescue, who are taking care of him.
