Howard County parents and students protest budget cuts

Howard County families are protesting budget cuts to help save their beloved teachers, staff and school programs.

Several elementary school students and their families came together to protest proposed budget cuts within Howard County Public schools on Wednesday morning. The school system is facing millions of dollars in proposed budget cuts.

More than 6500 signatures have been collected so far asking district and county leaders to not only fund the school system’s operating budget but to also find extra money to maintain programs that could be eliminated.

Several of those school programs include gifted and talented programs and music programs.

Middle and high school teachers who teach special-ed are also slated for reductions that impact course selection and program availability.

The main potential changes also include class sizes being increased by two students, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but these increased class sizes might cause more staff positions to be cut, as more students in classes means that fewer teachers are needed in the building. It also could mean that students will have less one-on-one time with teachers for help, and assignments will take longer to grade.

Paraeducators, custodial staff and library media specialists also face losing their jobs.

