Howard County 102-year-old celebrates birthday by skydiving
COLUMBIA, Md. - A Howard County 102-year-old celebrated her birthday in epic fashion Sunday.
Vivian “Millie” Bailey – along with her tandem partner, Cornelius – crossed an item off her bucket list by skydiving from home 10,000 feet.
Bailey is a World War II veteran, who served in the Women’s Army Corps.
She was born in D.C. in 1918, and has lived in Columbia, Md. Since the 1970s.
A longtime activist in the Howard County community, Bailey said the jump was “a real thrill.”
According to Bailey, she was inspired by watching former President George H.W. Bush parachute from a plane at the age of 90.