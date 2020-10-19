Howard County 102-year-old celebrates birthday by skydiving

A Howard County 102-year-old celebrated her birthday in epic fashion Sunday.

Vivian “Millie” Bailey – along with her tandem partner, Cornelius – crossed an item off her bucket list by skydiving from home 10,000 feet.

READ MORE: DC native celebrates 100th birthday bash

Bailey is a World War II veteran, who served in the Women’s Army Corps.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

She was born in D.C. in 1918, and has lived in Columbia, Md. Since the 1970s.

Advertisement

READ MORE: DC first responders help NE woman celebrate 102nd birthday with heartwarming parade

A longtime activist in the Howard County community, Bailey said the jump was “a real thrill.”

According to Bailey, she was inspired by watching former President George H.W. Bush parachute from a plane at the age of 90.

