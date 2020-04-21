DC first responders help NE woman celebrate 102nd birthday with heartwarming parade

A local woman turned 102 years young and thanks to D.C. first responders celebrated in style.

MPD and D.C. Fire and EMS helped Virginia Johnson celebrate a monumental birthday with a first responder parade complete with sirens, signs, lights and posters!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In a video shared to Instagram, you can hear Mrs. Johnson's excitement as she screams and waves with joy from the front porch of her home as first responders drive down her neighborhood street.

Officers can be heard saying ‘happy birthday’ throughout the minute-long clip.

FOR FEEL GOOD STORIES: Join our heartwarming stories Facebook group!

Towards the end the birthday girl happily says, "Thank you Jesus!”

