How to watch LIVE: 2026 Virginia governor inauguration

On Saturday, January 17, Virginia will inaugurate its first female governor, Abigail Spanberger, along with Ghazala Hashmi as lieutenant governor and Jay Jones as attorney general.

How to watch the Virginia inauguration and parade live

FOX 5 DC will be live from Richmond on Saturday, January 17. Our all-day begins at 10:00a.m. Watch LIVE on FOX LOCAL, FOX 5 DC's YouTube, in the liveplayer above and on TikTok.

Here's how to download FOX LOCAL on your smart TV and phone.

What time is the Virginia inauguration?

The inauguration ceremony begins at 12:00 p.m. on January 17. The parade begins immediately following.

