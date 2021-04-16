National Zoo pandas living it up in bamboo shoot season

The National Zoo gave its panda fans a lighthearted update on Friday to kick off the weekend.

Mei Xiang and her cub, Xiao Qi Ji, captured the imagination D.C. area residents in 2020.

Then, over the winter, their playful antics were on display when they were caught on camera sliding through the snow.

According to the zoo, the pandas are now two weeks into enjoying bamboo shoot season.

Although Xiao Qi Ji still relies on his mother for nutrition, he’s already trying to out bamboo. And even if he isn’t sure about the taste, he’s eager to play with them.

Now that the weather is warming up, staff at the zoo is making Xiao Qi Ji fruitsicles, as well as apples.

