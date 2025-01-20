How tall is the Trump family?

The Brief Barron Trump is the youngest of all of Trump's children. Search results differ slightly but Barron is the tallest of all the Trumps, standing between 6' 7" to 6' 9". President Donald Trump stands at 6' 3" tall. He is 78 years old.



How tall are the members of the Trump family? Here's what we know:

How tall is Donald Trump?

Donald Trump is 6' 3" tall. He is 78 years old.

US President Donald Trump speaks during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevil Expand

How tall is Melania Trump?

Melania Trump is 5' 11" tall. She is 54 years old.

FILE - First Lady Melania Trump attends an event to mark National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month in the East Room of the White House on September 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Expand

How tall is Barron Trump?

Estimates on Barron Trump's height differ. Results from Google show that Barron is between 6' 7" and 6' 9" tall. If he is indeed 6'9", that is about as tall as basketball star LeBron James. Either way, he is the tallest member of the Trump family at 18 years old.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Former first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump look on as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Novem Expand

How tall is Tiffany Trump?

Tiffany Trump is 5' 8" tall. She is 31 years old.

Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, arrives for a ceremony where her father will introduce 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House September 26, 2020 Expand

How tall is Ivanka Trump?

Ivanka Trump is 5' 11" tall. She is 43 years old.

FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump and White House adviser, addresses attendees as Trump prepares to deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House on Aug Expand

How tall is Eric Trump?

Eric Trump is 6' 5" tall. He is 41 years old.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Eric Trump departs from the first day of testifying at former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial on November 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

How tall is Donald Trump Jr.?

Donald Trump Jr. is 6' 1" tall. He is 47 years old.