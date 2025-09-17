How old is Melania Trump? A look at the Trump family

article

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle with a full carriage procession ceremony Wednesday.

Before they arrived, hundreds of staff members worked along the grounds of the nearly 1,000-year-old castle to make sure the American president and his wife were welcomed in true royal fashion.

As the two households meet in England, many are interested in learning more about the Trump family.

Trump’s wife, Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump visits the Children’s Inn at National Institutes of Health on Feb. 14, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Melania Trump, 55, is Trump’s third and current wife. She’s a former model from Yugoslavia, and the second foreign-born first lady of the United States (the first was Louisa Adams.)

They married in 2005, and Melania became a naturalized citizen in 2006.

The backstory:

During Trump’s first presidency, Melania spent the first few months at the family’s Manhattan penthouse so that 11-year-old Barron wouldn’t have to switch schools in the middle of the year. After moving to the White House, she traveled around the United States and to other countries, alone and with Trump, partly to promote her "Be Best" children’s initiative while fiercely guarding her privacy.

Trump's father-in-law, Victor Knavs

Victor Knavs, 80, is Melania Trump's father. At Trump's inauguration parade at Capital One Arena Monday evening, he was seated next to Barron Trump, Trump's youngest child and Knavs' grandson.

Melania Trump's parents, Victor and Amalija Knavs, are from a small town in Slovenia. They relocated permanently to the U.S. following Melania's marriage to Donald Trump and became citizens in 2018. Viktor was a chauffeur and car salesmen and Amalija worked as a patternmaker.

Amalija died in January 2024 at the age of 78.

Trump’s previous wives

Ivana Marie Trump was Trump’s first wife, from 1977 to 1990. She was a fashion model and businesswoman from Czechoslovakia, and became a citizen in 1988. She died in 2022 at the age of 73, and was buried at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey. Together, they had Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Marla Maples and Donald Trump were married from 1993 to 1999. She was an actress and model. Together, they had Tiffany Trump.

Who are Trump’s kids?

Donald Jr. is Trump’s oldest son. Don Jr. campaigned for his father in 2016 and 2020.

His influence has grown to the point that he lobbied his father to choose close friend JD Vance for vice president. He also pushed for former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the president-elect’s picks for director of national intelligence and health and human services, respectively. Trump Jr. helps run the family real estate business and is an honorary chairman of Trump’s transition. He has a podcast and has said his role is to prevent "bad actors" from getting into the administration. He recently flew on his father’s airplane to Greenland; the president-elect has expressed a desire to take control of the mineral-rich Danish territory.

Don Jr. has five children — or "smurfs," as he sometimes refers to them — with his former wife, Vanessa Trump. They are Kai Madison, 17; Donald John III, 15; Tristan Milos, 13; Spencer Frederick, 12; and Chloe Sophia Trump, 10.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Ivanka Trump looks on during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw at Telemundo Studios on December 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images) Expand

Ivanka Trump worked in the White House as a senior adviser during Trump’s first term. She was on the campaign trail in 2020, too, but she and her family moved to Florida and retreated from the spotlight after his loss.

As Trump geared up for the 2024 run, Ivanka announced that she loved and supported him but was getting out of politics to focus on her husband and their three kids. She did, however, join her father and other family members on election night and when he rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange in early December after Time magazine named him Person of the Year. She told "The Skinny Confidential" podcast that this time around she just wanted to "show up for him as a daughter" and be there to watch a movie or a sports game.

Ivanka and her husband have three children: Arabella Rose, 13; Joseph Frederick, 11; and Theodore James Kushner, 8.

Jared Kushner, Ivanka's husband, was a key figure in Trump’s 2016 campaign. He joined his wife in the White House as a senior adviser, a role that included working on U.S. policy toward Israel and the broader Middle East.

This time around, he has stepped out of the political spotlight — but his father could soon step in. Trump announced after the election that he intends to nominate Charles Kushner, a real estate developer, to be U.S. ambassador to France. The elder Kushner was pardoned by Trump in December 2020 after he pleaded guilty years earlier to tax evasion and making illegal campaign contributions.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of Trump Organization Inc., during the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The event will examine Bitcoin's evolving global impact, with speakers from education, policy, f Expand

Eric Trump participated in his father’s campaigns in 2016 and 2020, but now focuses more on running the family business. In September, he and his brother started a crypto platform called World Liberty Financial , and their father helped launch it in an interview on the X social media platform."

Eric and his wife, Lara, have two children: Eric Luke, 7, and Carolina Dorothy Trump, 5.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: Tiffany Trump, daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Re Expand

Tiffany Trump is Trump’s sole child with second wife Marla Maples. She kept a low profile when Trump was first elected, and while was more present in the 2024 campaign, she still largely avoids the spotlight.

Tiffany, 31, and her husband, Michael Boulos, had their first child this year. Boulos is a businessman who traveled with Trump in the final stretch of the campaign. His father is Massad Boulos , a Lebanese American businessman who helped Trump with the influential Arab American community in the swing state of Michigan. Trump has named Massad Boulos to be a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

Barron Trump arrives to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo b Expand

Barron Trump is currently a Sophomore New York University business student. He graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida on May 17, 2024. Barron towers over his parents at a reported 6'9".

His parents and Trump campaign officials credit him for recommending podcasts popular with young men that the president-elect appeared on during the campaign. Barron moved into the White House for his sophomore year, reportedly taking classes at New York University's Washington, D.C. campus, keeping him close to his parents.

Who are Trump’s grandchildren?

Trump has 10 grandchildren:

Kai Madison Trump, 17

Donald John Trump III, 15

Tristan Milos Trump, 13

Spencer Frederick Trump, 12

Chloe Sophia Trump, 10

Arabella Rose Kushner, 12

Joseph Frederick Kushner, 11

Theodore James Kushner, 8

Eric "Luke" Trump, 7

Carolina Dorothy Trump, 5

Kai Trump, Trump’s oldest grandchild, is an aspiring social media influencer. Her behind-the-scenes video from election night garnered 3.7 million views on YouTube. Other posts related to her grandfather have been watched millions more times on TikTok. Kai delivered her first public speech at the Republican convention and is an avid golfer who sometimes plays with her grandfather.

"If I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head, and he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me," she said at the convention. "But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too."