Barron Trump moves into White House for NYU sophomore year: reports

The youngest son of President Donald Trump, Barron Trump, has reportedly moved into the White House for his sophomore year at New York University. Barron Trump spent his freshman year at NYU's New York City campus, but is now taking classes at the University's Washington D.C. campus to be able to live with his parents.

What we know:

19-year-old Barron Trump has enrolled in classes at NYC's D.C. campus this fall to live with his parents, according to a report by the New York Post. Barron spent his freshman year living in Trump Tower in Manhattan while taking courses at NYU's main campus. The New York Post claims this was a way for Barron to balance his family life and studies.

The move comes amid speculation about his whereabouts, as he had not been seen on the New York campus for months.

Washington, D.C.'s NYU campus allows students to access internships with government agencies, nonprofits and corporations.

Barron lived at the White House during Donald Trump's first term.