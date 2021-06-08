How much longer will the cicadas be around? Expert has answers

It's no secret that Brood X has made an appearance across the D.C. area, playing an orchestra of buzzing that can be heard for miles.

But now many are left wondering how long the cicadas will be here for.

University of Maryland entomologist Michael Raupp said every cicada within Brood X has fully emerged from the ground, marking the "peak" in the season of the loud insects.

The cicadas will be gone within the next two to three weeks - certainly by the Fourth of July, according to Raupp.

In terms of the noise, it won't get quieter before they're gone.

‘The warmer the temperature is, the louder they’re going to sing," he said.

What's next for Brood X?

