How much longer will the cicadas be around? Expert has answers

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 28 mins ago
News
FOX 5 DC

A University of Maryland entomologist Michael Raupp lends his expertise on cicadas – including how long Brood X will last in the D.C. area.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - It's no secret that Brood X has made an appearance across the D.C. area, playing an orchestra of buzzing that can be heard for miles. 

But now many are left wondering how long the cicadas will be here for. 

University of Maryland entomologist Michael Raupp said every cicada within Brood X has fully emerged from the ground, marking the "peak" in the season of the loud insects. 

The cicadas will be gone within the next two to three weeks - certainly by the Fourth of July, according to Raupp.

In terms of the noise, it won't get quieter before they're gone. 

‘The warmer the temperature is, the louder they’re going to sing," he said. 

What's next for Brood X?

Watch the video above for more information!