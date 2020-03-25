How is FOX 5 adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic? A look at working from home as a journalist

As industries across the world adapt to social distancing amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, journalists are finding creative ways to report the news.

What happens when FOX 5 takes the news home? Here's a look at how we're accomodating, while reporting for our communities in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

We're transforming chic living rooms into at-home studios.

And swapping heels for more comfortable options!

Who would've thought Tucker Barnes would be doing live weather hits from his dining room - sans shoes!

Even our pets are stepping in to co-anchort, and they're doing a good job too!

And like it or not, a huge topic of discussion, while half the team is working from home, is home decor.

What do the anchors in-studio do during commerical breaks? Take laps around the room of course!