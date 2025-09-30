How could flights be affected by a government shutdown?

article

The Brief Airlines warn a funding lapse could force the aviation system to slow operations. Hiring and training of air traffic controllers would be halted in a shutdown. Some federal employees work without pay or are furloughed under shutdown rules.



If Congress fails to pass a funding bill, airline officials say flights could suffer delays and reduced capacity under a government shutdown. As of now, chances for a last-minute funding deal appear slim, raising the risk of agencies shutting down at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Government shutdown looming?

What we know:

When Congress fails to approve funding, federal agencies must stop many of their operations and place "non-excepted" employees on furlough. Workers deemed "excepted"—generally those who protect life and property—remain on the job but do not receive pay until the shutdown ends.

In the 35-day partial shutdown during President Donald Trump’s first term, about 340,000 of the 800,000 affected federal employees were furloughed, while the rest were required to work without pay.

How will flights be impacted?

Major U.S. airlines and their trade group, Airlines for America, have cautioned that a partial federal shutdown could "strain aviation and slow flights," according to a report from Reuters. They point out that essential aviation workers like air traffic controllers and TSA agents would have to continue working without pay, while support operations could be interrupted.

A lapse in funding would also suspend the FAA’s ability to hire or train new air traffic controllers, further aggravating existing staffing shortfalls.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, a government shutdown could cost the travel economy $1 billion per week.

In past shutdowns, the lack of essential staff like TSA screeners and controllers increased, contributing to longer waits and delays. Per Rep. Salud Carbajal’s office, some federal employees are classified as "excepted," meaning they must remain on duty even without pay, while others are furloughed under the shutdown rules.