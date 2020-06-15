How are you feeling about the coronavirus now?

Months after the coronavirus pandemic began, we’re starting to see some signs of normalcy, like families venturing back out and businesses starting to open back up. But that doesn’t necessarily mean everyone feels the same way about the recent changes.

“I have some concerns about social distancing, about people wearing face masks,” Roy Tucker said Monday when asked for his opinion on where things stand now.

On the same busy corner in Arlington, Tom Bolick said he was “pretty unstressed about the whole thing.”

But Victoria Velez had a different take, saying, “it’s still at the forefront of my mind.”

And so it went for about 45 minutes as FOX 5 asked person after person how they’re feeling about all of the recent changes.

Many of the responses depended on each person’s individual perspective.

So for instance, Cole Reifsnider said she’s being extra careful even though she’s noticed a lot of people who aren’t.

“People that are like pretty healthy especially are just like, ‘it’s ok since I’m healthy I’m not worried about it,’ but I just have to take things differently since I have pretty bad asthma,” she said.

But then you’ve got people like Dan Cochran, who owns a boxing gym and said he needs to get back to work.

“I’m pretty pumped up that we’re back out and trying to get at it,” Cochran explained. “You know, the worlds gotta get turning at some point, and I feel like we waited long enough.”

Several passersby mentioned that they’re concerned about a potential future spike in cases, especially given all of the recent protests in the area. Meanwhile, others mentioned that they believe the warm weather could be a factor.

“I don’t want people to stop wearing masks or stop being cautious because the weather is getting nicer,” Velez said.

Reifsnider, like many others, said she’s been pretty confused about all of the various restrictions that keep changing. “There’s definitely a lot of confusion, especially since it varies by city and state. It’s pretty confusing.”

And perhaps the biggest takeaway of all? A lot of people expressed optimism that we’ll be able to find a way to continue reopening while also staying safe.

“Businesses need some income so we need to reopen,” Tucker explained, “but we just need to do it cautiously and carefully.”