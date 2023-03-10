A 30-year-old man is accused of killing his mother at an apartment in Houston last week.

According to the Houston Police Department, Miroslav Liliev Mishev, 30 is charged with capital murder in the death of 69-year-old Lilia Misheva.

Driver's license photo of Miroslav Mishev. (Photo via Houston Police Department)

Mishev is currently in the Sutton County Jail and will be extradited back to Harris County.

The woman was found dead in her apartment in the 9700 block of Stella Link Road around 10:45 a.m. on March 2.

HPD says the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined she died from strangulation.

According to police, the investigation revealed that Mishev killed his mother after she refused to give him her car.

Police say he fled with her car, wallet and phone, but was later arrested in a traffic stop in Sonora, Texas.