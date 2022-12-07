Expand / Collapse search

Houston police respond to 'self-inflicted cutting' call at Sen. Ted Cruz home

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

HOUSTON - Houston police were called to the home of Texas Senator Ted Cruz after a 'self-inflicted cutting call' was received by authorities on Tuesday evening. 

Officers with the Houston Police Department said it was 'not a family violence issue' and that 'no criminal activity' was involved. 

In a statement to FOX 26, a spokesperson with Senator Ted Cruz' office said, "This is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is okay. There were no serious injuries. The family requests that the media respect their daughter's privacy at this time.'