Household concerns emerge for federal workforce amid government shutdown

The Brief Federal workers are expressing concerns a day after the government declared a shutdown. There were three votes on Wednesday to pass a stopgap bill, all of which failed. Congress will reconvene for another vote on Friday, but the shutdown is expected to last past that.



Federal workers across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are in shutdown mode.

With many offices closed and paychecks stopped, there's fear and uncertainty about what’s next.

There is deep disappointment this shutdown wasn’t avoided, but now that’s being overtaken by real household concerns.

Federal workers are wondering how they’ll pay their bills, rents and mortgages, and most importantly—how long will this last?

Widespread concerns:

The Congressional Budget Office estimates up to 750,000 federal employees will be sidelined each day, with D.C., Maryland and northern Virginia absorbing the largest hit.

The economic fallout could reach a staggering $400 million in delayed pay per day. Federal workers say they are worried and many told FOX 5 that financially, they don’t know how they’ll make it.

What they’re saying:

"When we get paid in two weeks. That’s it," federal employee Willie Price said. "If they don’t open back up I’ve got two days' pay."

"There are Feds and military that live paycheck to paycheck some who are also on food stamps" and it’s going to impact them," Kelly Daily told FOX 5.

Mayland Gov. Wes Moore ordered state agencies to work with the private sector to help federal workers impacted by the shutdown. The governor says the state will expand emergency assistance programs for federal employees.

"We’re working with the private sector to shield federal workers impacted by this shutdown from eviction, and utility shutoffs," Moore said on Wednesday.

Congressional deadlock:

For their part, Republicans say this didn’t have to happen, and that Democrats could end this federal worker impact if they vote to reopen the government.

"There are hundreds of thousands of federal workers who are getting their furlough notices and nearly half of our civilian workforce is being sent home, and these are hardworking Americans who work for our federal government," House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

The big concern for many federal workers is that this furlough could turn permanent.

The head of the Office of Personnel Management, Russell Vought, has said that OPM could use the lapse in federal funding to eliminate some federal jobs permanently, by outright firing employees.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen says that would violate federal law.