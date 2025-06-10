House to vote on repealing DC local laws on noncitizen voting, policing, immigration enforcement

The Brief House Republicans are voting on three bills that would override D.C. laws on noncitizen voting rights, limiting police powers, and restricting immigration enforcement cooperation. One bill, HR 884, repeals D.C.’s 2022 law allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections. HR 2056 would dismantle D.C.’s sanctuary city protections by mandating cooperation with federal immigration authorities.



The House of Representatives are voting Tuesday on three Republican-backed bills that would override several local D.C. laws.

The bills would roll back D.C. efforts expand voting rights for non-citizens, restrict police and force the District to work with immigration enforcement efforts on a federal level.

Voting for noncitizens in DC

D.C. passed the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act in 2022, granting noncitizens in D.C. the right to vote in local elections. That includes mayoral races, D.C. Council positions, attorney general, ANC members, attorney general and D.C. ballot measures. Noncitizens can also run for elected office in the D.C. government.

HR 884 would repeal the act, removing voting powers from noncitizens.

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton released a statement, pushing back at Congress' power of local D.C. matters.

"Last Congress, Republicans introduced 14 bills or amendments to prohibit noncitizens from voting in D.C. or to repeal, nullify or prohibit the carrying out of D.C.’s law that permits noncitizens to vote," said Norton. "Yet, Republicans refuse to make the only election law change D.C. residents have asked Congress to make, which is the right to hold elections for voting members of the House and Senate."

Policing in DC

The Protecting Our Nation’s Capital Emergency Act, would dismantle parts of D.C.’s Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022.

HR 2096 would allow D.C. police officers to negotiate disciplinary matters through collective bargaining. It would also restore a statute of limitation for claims against the Metropolitan Police Department.

"This bill was introduced three days after House Republicans passed a continuing resolution that cut D.C.’s local budget by one billion dollars. That act of fiscal sabotage, which did not save the federal government any money, has led to a freeze on overtime, hiring and pay raises, and furloughs or layoffs may be next," said Norton. "Nine weeks ago today, the Senate passed the D.C. Local Funds Act to reverse the cut. The D.C. Local Funds Act is just sitting in the House. Like President Trump and the National Fraternal Order of Police, I call on the House to pass immediately the D.C. Local Funds Act."

Immigration enforcement in DC

HR 2056 would strike down D.C. policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

It would prohibit DC officials from "sending, receiving, maintaining, or exchanging with any Federal, State, or local government entity information regarding the citizenship or immigration status (lawful or unlawful) of any individual."

The bill would effectively dismantle D.C.'s sanctuary city policies.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made moves to quietly overturn a law that prevents local police from cooperating with ICE, including it in a provision of her 2026 budget proposal.

Big picture view:

The D.C. Home Rule Act of 1973 allows the city to elect its own mayor and council. It’s also allowed for D.C. to choose Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners to handle community concerns. Congress still maintains control over D.C., including the ability to review all local legislation and appoint the city’s judges. D.C. has no voting member in Congress, though it has a nonvoting Delegate.

In February, legislators from Utah and Tennessee introduced a bill to strip D.C. of its ability to govern itself.

The bill is named after D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser – the "Bringing Oversight to Washington and Safety to Every Resident (BOWSER) Act."

The bill would eliminate D.C. Home Rule Act of 1973 and would place D.C. under the full control of Congress.