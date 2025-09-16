House to vote on bill allowing 14-year-olds to be charged as adults in DC

The Brief House to vote on bill allowing 14-year-olds in D.C. to be charged as adults. The proposal is part of a broader push to reshape D.C. laws and policing powers. President Trump threatens to federalize MPD over immigration enforcement concerns.



House lawmakers are set to vote Tuesday on a controversial bill that would allow 14-year-olds in Washington, D.C. to be charged as adults.

This comes as a first wave in a series of unprecedented interventions into D.C. laws.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports the legislation also includes:

Capping "youthful offender" leniency eligibility at age 18, down from 24

Expanding police authority to engage in vehicular pursuits

Eliminating D.C.’s Judicial Nomination Commission, giving the president sole power to appoint D.C. judges

Texas Republican Brandon Gill introduced the juvenile bill. While several states, including Maryland and Virginia, already allow 14-year-olds to be transferred to adult court for serious felonies, experts say the D.C. proposal goes further. Under the bill, minors could be charged as adults without a hearing or the ability to petition for reversal.

Juvenile justice overhaul

The vote comes as President Trump renews threats to federalize the Metropolitan Police Department. He criticized Mayor Muriel Bowser for excluding immigration enforcement from joint operations with federal agencies, warning that crime could rise if D.C. doesn’t cooperate.

Current city law prohibits police from inquiring about immigration status unless it’s directly tied to a criminal investigation. D.C. jails also cannot hold individuals past their release date without a judicial warrant or court order.

Trump threatens federal action

Trump said he would declare a national emergency and take control of MPD if necessary.

Mayor Bowser, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, and D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb are scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Thursday.