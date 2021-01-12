House passes resolution urging Pence to remove Trump from power using 25th Amendment

Vice President Mike Pence made it official on Tuesday night, saying he will not invoke the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump. That doesn’t, however, mean the president is in the clear.

With less than a week after a mob of Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, costing untold damage – and lives – the president said the speech he gave right before the violence had nothing to do with inciting it at all.

"It’s been analyzed and people thought what I said was totally appropriate," Trump said Tuesday morning.

But many disagree.

The House on Tuesday night approved a resolution urging Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove Trump with a Cabinet vote and "declare what is obvious to a horrified Nation: That the President is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office." The resolution passed. It was approved at 223-205.

House lawmakers are now expected to vote Wednesday to impeach Trump, charging him with "incitement of insurrection." Not only that, some Republicans appear ready to move against the president too.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the third highest-ranking Republican in the House, revealed Tuesday she’ll vote to impeach. Also, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is "pleased" about impeachment, according to a report from the New York Times.

"Democrats and Republicans alike are outraged by the siege on the Capitol," Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton told FOX 5 Tuesday night. She added that she supports either impeachment or censuring the president while also banning him from holding future office, but either way she said, something must be done.

"Democrats and I hope many Republicans can’t just let the invasion of the Capitol go without saying anything about it or doing anything about it," Norton said.

