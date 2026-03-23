House fire in Maryland displaces 14, causes $500K in damage

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The Brief A house fire early Monday morning displaced 14 people in Montgomery County. Damage is estimated at approximately $500,000, including $300,000 to the structure and $200,000 in contents. More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene and brought the blaze under control.



A house fire early Monday morning displaced 14 people in Montgomery County, according to fire officials.

9 adults, 5 children displaced

What we know:

Crews were dispatched around 6:45 a.m. to the 13300 block of Darnestown Road for a reported garage fire that spread to the home. More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene and brought the blaze under control.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ File Photo.

Officials say nine adults and five children were displaced. The fire is believed to have started outside the home and has been ruled accidental, with investigators citing several possible ignition sources.

Damage is estimated at approximately $500,000, including $300,000 to the structure and $200,000 in contents. One person sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

What we don't know:

Fire officials continue to investigate the exact cause.