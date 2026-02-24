House falls short on aviation safety bill after deadly DC midair crash

The Brief The House failed to pass the ROTOR Act, which would require aircraft locator systems near busy airports. The bill needed a two-thirds majority under a fast-track process, but fell short in a 264-133 vote. The legislation followed last year’s midair collision near Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people.



The House on Tuesday blocked the ROTOR Act, legislation requiring aircraft locator systems that safety officials say could have prevented last year’s deadly midair collision near Washington, D.C.

What we know:

The ROTOR Act failed in the House despite receiving 264 votes in favor and 133 against. Because the bill was considered under a special fast-track process, it required support from more than two-thirds of members present to pass.

The legislation had already cleared the Senate.

The bill would have required aircraft operating around busy airports to be equipped with Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast systems capable of receiving data about the location of other aircraft, known as ADS-B In.

The complementary system that broadcasts an aircraft’s location, known as ADS-B Out, is already required.

The National Transportation Safety Board has recommended installation of such systems since 2008.

The backstory:

The legislation was crafted following last year’s midair collision near Washington, D.C., when an American Airlines jet collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter, killing 67 people.

The head of the NTSB said the locator system her agency has long recommended would have prevented the crash.

Families of the victims supported the measure and urged lawmakers to pass it.

The other side:

The Airlines for America trade group, the military and major general aviation organizations representing business jet and small plane owners backed a competing and more comprehensive House bill introduced last week.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves said he would continue working with victims’ families and the Senate to address aviation safety concerns raised by the crash. He said the House bill could be marked up in committee as soon as next week.

What's next:

Lawmakers are expected to continue debating aviation safety reforms. The House could take up its broader aviation safety bill in committee in the coming days.