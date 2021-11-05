House Democrats say they’re still waiting on some documents from NFL’s Washington Football Team probe

The deadline for the National Football League to turn over documents from its investigation into the Washington Football Team has come and gone – but House Democrats say they’re still waiting on some materials.

The House Oversight Committee Democrats who are targeting the Washington Football Team also said they want current and former employees to speak publicly, without fearing retaliation.

"If the NFL and the WFT are serious about addressing, among other things, sexual harassment within their organizations, they must allow these individuals to speak freely." Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi said in the statement.

In a statement to the Washington Post, the NFL says they’ve submitted some materials, and are working through identifying responsive documents while working through issues of privilege and anonymity promised to participants in the investigation.

Ana Nunez is a former WFT employee who says there are numerous current and former employees who haven’t spoken out.

Nunez thinks NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s statements that the report isn’t being released publicly to give anonymity promised to cooperators, rings hollow.

"We believe the investigation can be reported without having specific names in them, but, because this wasn’t done before, it seems like there was no intention of releasing this, it seems like, from the moment they got it," she said.

Despite statements from the House Democrats and former employees, the NFL maintains that they don’t feel the need to make anything public.