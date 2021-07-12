Hot, steamy weather persists in DC area this week
WASHINGTON - The hot and steamy weather pattern is here for a good portion of the work week.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
The average high temperature is 90 degrees, but we will climb to the mid-90’s with heat indices near 105.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Overnight lows will be in the upper 70’s.
Check the latest weather radars
Advertisement
We have a chance for isolated PM thunderstorms everyday, but most will diminish after sunset.